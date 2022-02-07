Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke began their pro wrestling careers under the WWE banner in NXT. However, they were never used as top stars, but rather being at ringside for Shayna Baszler in NXT.

They were eventually let go by WWE. Now, Marina is currently working independent dates and appears on AEW Dark. Marina had a number of ideas and pitches she wanted to present to WWE officials for herself and Duke, which she shared on the All Real Wrestling Podcast.

“I did [have ideas for storylines in WWE]. I didn’t — so, I did like a couple but then, they said that they had a plan for me and then I just kind of stopped and I shouldn’t have done that. You know, I took their word on something I shouldn’t have taken their word on and that’s on me. That’s not on anybody. That’s when I realized like when you’re in a business for yourself, you keep pumping that stuff out and that was a hard lesson to learn and I had — Jessamyn [Duke] had a lot of good ideas, I had a lot of really good ideas, Shayna [Baszler] had a lot of really good ideas but, you can’t do anything with those ideas until, you know, ‘The f*ck is going on?’ So there [were] just a whole bunch of good ideas for nothing.” “Initially, just keeping it as simple as, ‘Let’s start it off as like a fight club and bring in –’ this was all Jessamyn [Duke’s] initial idea of like, bringing in gambling. Like having us take care of people, like ‘take care’ of people. You know, just kind of making it into a little business mafia type-style and that’s where we would both really be able to utilize our characteristics. Like I’m a Maldivian assassin. Jess is a f*cking Kentucky gun. You know, that would have been fun to play off of. It’s more of like the idea of who we would be and then the storylines just kind of happen. I mean that’s how I feel like — to keep things organic, that’s just my opinion. I mean you don’t have to use this, it’s just — I just would try to keep it simple because I can’t — everybody makes them all very complicated and I just need it — give me the straightforward idea and then we can make it fun.”

H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcription