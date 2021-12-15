MMA star turned pro-wrestler Marina Shafir took to Twitter earlier today to thank AEW President Tony Khan for giving her an opportunity to compete on last night’s edition of AEW Dark. The former NXT talent put up a good fight, but was unable to defeat Kris Statlander in singles-action, losing by submission.

She writes, “I am not owed a damn thing. Thank you @allelitewrestling and @TonyKhan for the opportunity. @callmekrisstat, problems are like shadows, and if you have a shadow, then you have a problem. Till next time.. #TheProblem.”

Shafir was released from WWE earlier this year. Check out her tweet below.