Mark Andrews provides an unfortunate health update.

The former NXT U.K. star revealed in a post on social media that he’s been wrestling on a bad ankle and broken toe, then suffered a calf injury during his recent matchup in Rev-Pro. He adds that he will be out for the remainder of 2023.

Hey guys!

Over the last month or so I’ve been wrestling on an injured ankle and a broken toe. Whilst those injuries were gradually improving, it seems my body had other plans, and last Sunday at Rev Pro I suffered another injury to my right calf.

As anyone in attendance will know, I wasn’t able to finish the match, and I now have an MRI lined up this week to see how serious this is and how long I’Il be out for. That being said, I think it’s safe to say that I won’t be back in the ring for the rest of the year.

I’ve been incredibly fortunate that professional wrestling has been my main source of income since I was 18, and in that time I’ve had very few injuries that have forced me to take time off. Although it sucks to have to cancel on some really cool stuff I had lined up for the end of this year, I’m very grateful for everything I’ve been able to achieve in 2023 alongside Flash and Dani.

So fingers crossed this will only take me out for a short amount of time. Meanwhile I’ll be focusing on ATTACK! Pro and if anyone needs Xmas gifts for fellow wrestling fans, l’ve put a new shirt on my online store, alongside some SUBCULTURE pre order items. Come say hi if you’re at ATTACK! Pro later this month, and if not I’ll see you in 2024!

Merry Christmas, gang!