Mark Briscoe comments on his recent loss to Jon Moxley in the opening match of the Continental Classic.

Briscoe was defeated by Moxley on this past Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, which earned the Death Rider 3 points and left the former 10+ time ROH tag champion with zero points. Briscoe caught up with Lexy Nair backstage after the bout, where he called Moxley a world-class athlete before vowing to win the tournament and become the first-ever Triple Crown Champion.

Miss Lexy, let me explain something to you. Ain’t no shame in my game. I’m a tag team specialist, one half of the baddest tag team of all time. You understand what I’m saying? This single thing is something new to me. I’m cutting teeth. You know what I mean? John Moxley, world class, former World Champion. As good as they get! Mox, you know, just as well as I know that could have gone either way tonight, buddy. But listen, everybody else in the Continental Classic recognize that’s only but one loss. I got plenty of wins under my belt. Baby. I ain’t going nowhere. The Sussex County Chicken bout do some damage up in here and I’mma be that Triple Crown Champion. You just wait and see.

More matches for the AEW Continental Classic will take place on this Saturday’s edition of Collision. Check out Briscoe’s comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)