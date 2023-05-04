With AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation no longer taping, and ROH TV tapings being held this weekend, AEW held two dark matches at last night’s Dynamite from the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Skye Blue defeated Adena Steele in the first dark match. The second bout saw Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero defeat Angelico, Serpentico and Nick Comoroto.

There was also a dark segment after the Rampage tapings (spoilers here) that saw Mark Briscoe pay tribute to his late brother, fellow ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe.

Mark had friends and family in the crowd, and following his Rampage main event match with Preston Vance, he remembered his brother and thanked everyone for coming to the show. The tribute included a “Jay!” chant with the crowd. Briscoe then left the ring and embraced AEW President Tony Khan at ringside. Video can be seen below:

After @AEW rampage #markbriscoe paid tribute to his brother @jaybriscoe84 and practically the town of laurel de who traveled to see him wrestle it was a nice thing . Me getting to meet Papa Briscoe was awesome too #prowrestling #AEW @ringofhonor pic.twitter.com/hPQxuDqrqt — Bob #F1NNZ (@jimbo_roberto) May 4, 2023

