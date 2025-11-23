The master of Redneck Fu has earned belt status in his unique martial art.

Mark Briscoe was presented with a special custom camouflage-style TNT Championship title belt backstage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey after AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, November 22, 2025.

AEW shared the special digital exclusive video via their official social media outlets after the pay-per-view event. In the video, Orange Cassidy brings the special new TNT Championship title belt to Briscoe, who is still covered in blood holding the original TNT title he just won by defeating Kyle Fletcher.

for those who missed the show on Saturday night, check out our detailed AEW Full Gear Results 11/22/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.