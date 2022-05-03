We reported earlier this weekend that the Briscoe brothers had pulled out of their scheduled appearances for GCW and PWG due to Mark Briscoe’s wife dealing with some pregnancy complications that required a visit to the hospital. We now have an update to the story and it’s good news all around.

Mark Briscoe tweeted out that his wife his now home, and that their baby is still “in the oven.” The former multi-time ROH tag team champion thanks everyone for their everlasting support, as Dem Boys were flooded with kind messages from friends, colleagues, and fans once the initial news broke. His full tweet reads:

“Momma is home and baby is still in the oven!! Thank you all for your prayers and positivity.”

We here at Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Mark and his wife health and happiness. See his full tweet below.