Mark Briscoe recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW star and member of The Conglomeration spoke about Orange Cassidy’s return to AEW and the group, how the “Freshly Squeezed” one is a good locker room leader, as well as how many thumbtacks were used in the Tables ‘N’ Tacks match with MJF at AEW All Out: Toronto.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also below is a complete audio archive of the discussion.

On how many thumbtacks were used in the Tables ‘N’ Tacks match with MJF at AEW All Out: Toronto: “I want to say, the last thing I heard was 85,000. At least 85,000. It was just enough.”

On how it’s great to have Orange Cassidy back in The Conglomeration in AEW after his long injury hiatus: “I call him the godfather of The Conglomeration. Without him, I feel like there would be no Conglomeration. Just having him back, he’s the coolest dude there is, obviously. He is one of one, there is no other Orange Cassidy. Often imitated but never ever duplicated. He’s one of a kind and he’s an amazing dude, amazing performer, and amazing wrestler. It’s great to have him back.”

On how the ‘Freshly Squeezed’ one is a good leader in the AEW locker room: “I think he’s a leader in the locker room. He’s so level headed. When sometimes tempers or emotions could get high, he’s so level headed and he’s so rational, he doesn’t get too worked up and he can reel things in. He’s so helpful, especially with a lot of young guys, the vets, everybody. He really is the guy. He’s not a super in-your-face loud and, ‘Look at me, I’m a locker room leader’. Not so ever, not even a little bit. Everybody knows that you can always go to Orange and that he’s always going to have the best interest of the team, of the whole crew.”

Check out the complete Mark Briscoe interview from the official AEW Unrestricted podcast via the media player embedded below. If the media player fails to load, click here.