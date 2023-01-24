It was previously reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was still not budging on letting ROH star Mark Briscoe on AEW programming, even following the tragic death of his brother, Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week in a car accident.

WBD previously didn’t want the Briscoes on their programming due to homophobic remarks made by Jay Briscoe over ten years ago, remarks he had since apologized for on several occasions. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer mentioned that Mark Briscoe would still not be allowed to appear in AEW unless WBD changed their policy.

Well, it appears they have.

AEW President Tony Khan has just announced on Twitter that Mark Briscoe will be taking on Jay Lethal at tomorrow’s Dynamite from Lexington. Khan adds that the match was requested by both men to celebrate Jay Briscoe’s life and legacy, on what would have been his 39th birthday.

Tomorrow 1/25

Lexington KY

Live on TBS

8pm ET/7pm CT

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal Requested by both men to celebrate the life + legacy of the late great

Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday,

his longtime friend/rival Jay Lethal vs his brother Mark Briscoe pic.twitter.com/uzeQ0L4t5h — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 24, 2023

Meltzer later confirmed the news himself.

Yep, AEW just confirmed WBD changed its policy on Mark Briscoe and he's allowed to appear going forward. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 24, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S DYNAMITE

* Family therapy session with Colten Gunn and Austin Gunn, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn

* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho

* Ethan Page and Matt Hardy vs. Jungle Boy and FTW Champion Hook

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Buddy Matthews

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson as Danielson looks to win bout 3 of his 5-match journey to the Ironman Match with AEW World Champion MJF at Revolution

* Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Action Andretti and Ricky Starks

* Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal in a match that will celebrate the life of Jay Briscoe