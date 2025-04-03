All Elite Wrestling is currently dealing with a string of unfortunate injuries among its roster.

As previously reported, both Orange Cassidy and “Switchblade” Jay White are dealing with legitimate injuries that will force them to take time away from in-ring competition. But the list of sidelined stars doesn’t stop there.

During last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Mark Davis suffered an injury in his bout against Powerhouse Hobbs. The match was cut short as a result of the incident, which wasn’t part of the original plan.

Details regarding the nature and severity of Davis’ injury have yet to emerge. However, those within AEW have expressed genuine sympathy, especially considering the effort Davis put into making a comeback from his previous injury layoff.

