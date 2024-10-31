Some news and notes from the special AEW Fright Night Dynamite themed episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program from October 30 in Cleveland, OH:

– Mark Davis made his long-awaited AEW television return, confronting former Aussie Open partner Kyle Fletcher for attacking their former United Empire member Will Ospreay. Fletcher offered Davis a spot in the Don Callis Family, but he wasn’t interested. Fletcher warned Davis that he’ll soon have to make a tough choice, and to keep in mind that he’s proven with Ospreay that he’s not afraid to cut ties with his past.

– Adam Cole won in his long-awaited in-ring return for the first time in a year on the 10/30 show in Cleveland, OH. Cole teased re-injuring himself multiple times in the past, which was almost stopped, but ultimately fought through to defeat Buddy Matthews. After the match, the seeds were planted for Cole’s next match against Malakai Black. A win over him could lead to a final showdown against Brody King to earn his three required wins to secure a desired fight with former friend turned enemy MJF.

– Orange Cassidy kicked off the show with an excellent promo addressing Jon Moxley and his crew’s recent attacks, most notably, last week’s that saw his best friend Chuck Taylor suffer a neck injury. Cassidy vowed no one else would be hurt on his watch and challenged Mox to a fight for the AEW World Championship. Later in the show, Mox responded and lured Cassidy out, starting another brawl that Darby Allin, Daniel Garcia and others ended up involved in.