WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and All Caribbean Wrestling Announce Groundbreaking WWE ID Partnership and Historic Match in The Bahamas

Nassau, The Bahamas – May 2nd, 2025 — WWE Hall of Famer and “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry, in his role as owner of All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW), proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with WWE through its global talent initiative, the WWE ID Program. This collaboration kicks off live on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Baha Mar Hotel in Nassau, The Bahamas, during one of the most anticipated wrestling events in Caribbean history.

Mark Henry’s involvement underscores the growing collaboration between ACW and WWE and his vision to increase visibility for wrestling talent. The June 28th event represents a new chapter in global wrestling development.

At the center of this event is a historic WWE ID Match, featuring WWE ID prospect Gal Barkay vs. wrestling veteran and former WWE Superstar, formerly of Cryme Tyme—JTG. It’s a historic match because it is the first official WWE ID match in the Caribbean islands. Even more groundbreaking: if a non-WWE ID wrestler wins, they will automatically earn a WWE ID contract, opening the door to WWE’s developmental system.

“This match in itself is historic,” said Mark Henry. “it’s a symbol of opportunity. ACW is committed to showcasing elite talent, and this partnership with WWE only strengthens that mission.”

Additional Matches Announced:

*ACW Championship Main Event: The dominant leader of Nu Nation, Prince Agballah, takes on former WWE Superstar and reigning ACW Champion “The Pope” Elijah Burke.

*Grudge Match: Kenny King collides with Marty Scurll in a high-stakes battle.

*Women’s Grudge Match: Rising star Cassandra Golden faces off with Jayme Jameson.

*ACW Women’s Championship Match: Champion Kaylia Capri—known from WWE NXT—defends her ACW title against former WWE NXT UK standout, Aleah James.

*also in action – The Bahamas’ own Baha Boyz

Watch ACW Weekly:

Don’t miss the action—All Caribbean Wrestling airs weekly on the Tempo Network across the Caribbean and on Triller TV every Saturday at 6 PM ET.