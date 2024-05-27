“The World’s Strongest Man” will soon no longer be “#AllElite.”

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio on Monday, May 27, 2024, Mark Henry announced that he is parting ways with All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend confirmed that his AEW contract is scheduled to expire this week, and that he will be leaving the promotion upon its’ expiration.

Henry cited the exit as a “mutual” decision, and thanked AEW and the Khan family for his run with the company.

“My impending contract status has reached an end,” Henry said. “My contract with AEW is set to expire tomorrow, the 28th. I wanted to address that matter. Tony Khan said at the press conference that he was very happy and proud of what we did together and I feel the exact same way. I appreciate everything that happened at AEW with Tony khan and the khan family. I had a great experience and I do feel like it’s time for me to take more time to handle TheMarkHenry.com and the Remarkable brand and focus that attention on what my next steps are, and I’m not going to be renewing my deal. It’s a mutual thing.”

Henry continued, “If I can’t dedicate 100% of myself, then it’s only fair for both parties to end the relationship on a positive note. Like I said, it’s been nothing but positive. I’ve done my best to help as many people as I’ve could. There are still some things that I wanted to help with that I didn’t get to finish, but those people have my phone number and anytime that they need to call me, I’m available for them. I am not leaving pro wrestling. What I’m saying is that I’m going to take some time to work on some projects and I’m going to come back again in full force because that’s what I do.”

