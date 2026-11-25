– Mark Henry says he’s preparing for back surgery after putting it off for 10 years. Asked on Game Day Grace how much the World’s Strongest Man still lifts, Henry said the heaviest weights he’s touched lately are 30-pound dumbbells. He traced the trouble with his back to his years in the ring.

“Right now I got to get ready to have back surgery. My back is jacked up. Not from lifting. I only got hurt a couple of times lifting, and those things were like a few weeks, you know, to heal up. It’s the wrestling that, you know, pretty much destroyed my back.”

Henry remembers when the pain became impossible to ignore. He said his hip hurt after Brock Lesnar gave him an F5 on concrete. When he took another F5 on the floor, he turned onto his back trying to spare his hip. He made it home before he realized how much trouble he was in.

“I remember getting home the next day, and I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn’t walk. And I was, like, on my knees on the floor sweating like I had ran a marathon, and I was in pain.”

Henry said he has a compressed disc and stenosis. He believes the damage accumulated over time and that the landing brought on the pain. He described numbness and pain shooting down his legs, then explained why he’s ready to go through with the operation now.

“So I got to go get it fixed. I put it off for 10 years now.”

“So enough time has passed where the technology has gotten so much better that it’s less invasive. And, you know, I’m actually at this point excited.”

Even sitting through the interview meant having to get up and move around, Henry said. He also feels it when he wakes up: “I’m in pain. So it sucks, but I’m tough.”

– Long before the Hall of Pain run, Henry nearly quit wrestling in his second year. He said he was still learning the job and felt he could get little help in the locker room. Bret Hart offered him a place to learn in Canada.

“Bret probably is the most important piece in me staying in wrestling because that second year I was thinking about quitting because I wanted to beat everybody up, and that’s not how, you know, entertainment works. You can’t just go in there and beat up the stars.”

Henry remembered Hart making the pitch himself: “Man, come to Canada. Send him to Canada. Let him go through the Dungeon and the Hart school.” Henry took him up on it. Looking back on the decision, he said, “It was the best thing that ever happened.”

Source: Mark Henry on Game Day Grace.