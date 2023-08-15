Mark Henry is ready to watch the ultimate dream match in AEW…Kenny Omega vs. CM Punk.

The World’s Strongest Man spoke about this showdown during a recent interview with Torg & Elliot, where he expressed his desire to see the Second City Saint and the Cleaner collide, adding that he believes it’s only a matter of time before it actually happens.

I want to see it too. It’s just a matter of time. You let things iron themselves out, and you see where things lead to. Could you imagine an AEW tournament for the World Title and on one side of the bracket, to go to the finals, you have Kenny Omega and CM Punk meet up against each other? It would be incredible.

Henry later calls Punk and Omega two of the top 100 wrestlers of all time, stating that their greatness may even take them higher up on the list, which is nothing to scoff at. The Hall of Famer reminds listeners that both men recently re-signed new deals.

The top 100 wrestlers of all time, they’re halfway on it. CM Punk and Kenny Omega are in the top 40 of all time. People don’t realize, you go to the NFL, look up the top 100 football players, see who is in the top 40. It will blow your mind. Same thing with any other sport. I’d like to see the top 100 baseball players and see who is the top 40. It’s nothing to sneeze at. I believe in both of those guys being great competitors and I feel they have a lot left, multiple years. Kenny Omega just signed a new deal. He’s going to be around another four years.”

