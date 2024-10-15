During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shared his thoughts on the Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson AEW World Title match that headlined last Saturday’s WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view event.

Additionally, the World’s Strongest Man expressed his belief that “Mox” will be receiving a new AEW World Title Belt on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his issue with Moxley vs. Danielson at AEW WrestleDream: “I was also expecting Moxley to extend a hand or even if he didn’t extend a hand, kind of pay homage to Bryan. Bryan did a lot for the company and for the business of pro wrestling. For them, as an individual to be able to walk in there and have a match with a guy and have everybody on pins and needles and leaning forward into your seat, there’s a certain level of respect you have to give that man across the ring from you, even if you don’t like him.”

On his thoughts on the main event: “Overall, in its totality, that main event segment did everything that pro wrestling is. It left you like, ‘Wow, them boys can really go. They told stories in the ring that was historical wrestling, one-on-one.’”

On predicting a new title belt for Moxley: “One, why would I, as Jon Moxley, put over my shoulder, or put around my waist something that once touched Bryan Danielson? Two, why would I put on something that the representation of it is all that’s pure and good in the world?”

On what Moxley’s new title should look like: “The new AEW title that Moxley is going to bring is going to be filthy, nasty, it’s going have his signature on it. It’ll be a standalone AEW world title that looks completely different than the one Bryan Danielson had, and you put it in a bag and you put it away because it’s symbolic of ‘we’re going to put this to bed.’”

Speaking of Mark Henry, he and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray were on another edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast to share some high praise for the way Shelton Benjamin came off at the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view event.

Bully Ray on how Shelton Benjamin came off at AEW WrestleDream: “You don’t get to hear Shelton Benjamin talk a lot. There was a lot of bass in his voice, and I saw a very serious, scary, threatening side to Shelton. A more dangerous side to Shelton talking to Swerve, and then a little bit of pushing and shoving goes on, and Swerve gives a significant shove to Shelton Benjamin. I want to isolate that moment.”

Mark Henry on how Benjamin looked at the event: “I thought it was awesome. I thought ‘s**t is on,’ and Shelton being the diplomat and being the problem solver, or the complaint committee, as MVP put it, he did the, ‘Let me calm my s**t together, but I’m going to take my jacket off’ thing. He could have pushed his a** back and it would have probably looked more like when Mike Tyson pushed [Steve Austin].”