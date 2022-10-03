WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW talent Mark Henry recently joined Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson for a conversation about Triple H taking over WWE, a job that the World’s Strongest Man knows The Game can do. Highlights from the interview are below.

Believes Triple H is more than adequate to run WWE:

“You know what, it was bound to happen at some point. I didn’t think that it was going to happen the way that it happened but Triple H is more than adequate of running the company and being the boss. I never met anyone who was more passionate about pro wrestling than he was. His ultimate goal was to be who he is. I’m sure in his heart of heart he never dreamed about marrying the boss’s daughter and being a part of the family, but that’s what happened and he’s taken over.”

How The Game is already making the WWE fanbase happy:

“There’s a lot of things that the wrestling community looked at and thought, ‘Man, that failed. WWE didn’t capitalize on this,’ and he’s fixing all of those things and making the fanbase over there happy. So, he’s doing a good job.”

