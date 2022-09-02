WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Mark Henry recently spoke with Abe Kanan about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably what The World’s Strongest Man thinks about top AEW talent MJF, and how he hopes to see the Scum of the Earth return to the promotion at this Sunday’s ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether MJF will be returning at ALL OUT this Sunday:

“That’d be great. He’s an unbelievable talent. I pray that whatever problems can be fixed and that you can move forward and go and have a good business relationship, as well as a personal relationship.”

Says he has worked with people that he didn’t like in the past when discussing the MJF and Tony Khan beef:

“Believe me, I’ve worked with people I didn’t like. I’ve worked with people that, if they were on fire, I would not throw pee on them to put them out, but when it came to doing business and it came to respecting the work, I came to work every day with that in my mind. That is what I hope in every situation, but especially this one. They iron out all the rough places and you have a well-manicured start, flat surface, and everybody doesn’t look back, just look forward.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)