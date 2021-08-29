On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio AEW superstar and commentator Mark Henry spoke about the injury sustained by Matt Hardy on last week’s Dynamite, where Big Money had his nose shattered during his matchup with Orange Cassidy. Hear is what the World’s Strongest Man had to say.

“I don’t know if you all paid attention, but Orange Cassidy, right before they went to the finish, he did a flying cross body where he cross bodied Matt Hardy right across the face. I hope that Matt Hardy is alright because I saw him later on in the evening, and his eye was shut, his nose was broken, his face was swollen up to where I couldn’t recognize him if I didn’t know what clothes he had on.”

