Mark Henry, the legendary WWE Hall of Famer, has sparked some intriguing conversation about what the future might hold for two of WWE’s top female talents: Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. In a recent discussion, Henry posited that their current situation-being forced to team up and face a common foe-could lead them down a path reminiscent of the iconic Mega Powers duo of Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage.

“I’m curious to see if they’re working towards doing a Mega Powers thing with them,” asked Henry, “But they’re gonna have to respect each other, and right now they don’t. And when you build a story, and you start with them working towards learning trust, which is what’s happening at some point, one of them is going to have to relinquish power to save the other. And they’re gonna be shocked like, ‘You just tagged me?'”

There’s also the potential for a slow burn, where each woman tries to one-up the other, leading to eventual tension and a breakup that could set the stage for a future program. If executed correctly, this storyline could delve deep into character development. Think about it: a rivalry that rooted itself in a rather forced alliance could evolve into a compelling saga about trust, betrayal, and reclaiming the spotlight.