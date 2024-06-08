How did Mark Henry’s surprise appearance with Teddy Long at MLW Battle Riot VI come together?

Let’s find out straight from the horse’s mouth!

WWE Hall of Fame legend and recent AEW broadcast team member Mark Henry, who parted ways with AEW last month after the expiration of his contract, spoke about his surprise appearance at MLW Battle Riot VI while speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com this week.

“I’ve been friends with Court [Bauer] and Alex Greenfield forever, and sometimes, you have relationships with people,” Henry said. “It’s not the same as being friends with people. I know those guys. They were friends of mine, and when you’re a friend of somebody, you don’t have to talk to them every day to still have that respect and admiration for them, and that’s what it is, especially Alex, man. We just get each other, and the people that I have those relationships with in wrestling, if they call me and say, even if it’s last-minute, and they call me and say, ‘Hey, would you be willing to do this?’ ‘Alright, well, let’s do it. I just want to come see you.'”

Henry continued, “So that’s what it ended up being. Being able to see the product, I’ve watched it online, but to be able to see the product in person and meet a lot of the talent, which a lot of them I already knew, and you start to see some of your friends’ kids be in the business, it just don’t get better than that, and I had that over at MLW.”

Henry and fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Teddy Long appeared at MLW Battle Riot VI on June 1, 2024 at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia, representing the Bomaye Elders as they presided over the Ritual Combat match between Alex Kane and AJ Francis.