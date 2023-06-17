Mark Henry is very excited for CM Punk’s return on tonight’s AEW Collision premiere.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the Second City Saint making his return to the company for the first time since the events of ALL OUT 2022. Henry begins by calling Punk’s resurgence in the company the “rejuvenation of pro wrestling,” one that is very much needed at this time.

I’m excited. I’m excited for more than just Punk, I mean Punk is enough. Punk is somebody that I highly respect, that I feel like is gonna rejuvenate […] the lifeforce of pro wrestling. When you’re away, sometimes you come back, and you feel like, ‘You know what, I can’t rest on my laurels. I gotta push myself to make the fans get all that they need from what they think and what they hope that Punk is.’ And I think that’s what we’re gonna get tomorrow night.

The World’s Strongest Man also predicts that Punk is going to ignite a positive war in AEW in that the roster on Dynamite and the roster on Collision will be competing to put on the better show on a weekly basis.

There is no other feeling that I’ve had in my life that made me feel more like a man than to look at the person that doubted me, and turn my head and go, ‘What’d you say? I don’t hear you. Tell me again what you said that drew this reaction from me. Say it again. Those moments are the best moments for any man and woman that’s prideful. You gotta have pride. I feel like Punk is a prideful man, otherwise, he wouldn’t contest everything. I want a dude to be prideful, and to be aggressive because basically, we going to war together. It might not be a physical war, but it’s a battle of public opinion. It’s a battle of ratings. It’s a battle of whose show is better.

Punk will be teaming up with FTR to battle Samoa Joe, Jay White, and Juice Robinson in the AEW Collision main event. The full card for tonight’s premiere can be found here.

