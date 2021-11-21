Mark Henry discussed Randy Orton’s transition from being an immature kid to a grown man during an episode of Busted Open Radio who will go down as an all-time great.

“I go a long way with Randy and Randy makes me emotional because I love the dude because of his journey. He made a lot of mistakes just like I did. Randy found out that he actually had friends and he found out that people actually cared about him. And his wife Kim, I thank God for her. “She changed him, she allowed him to grow as a man without emasculating him cause a lot of women try to change their men so much that they diaper em’ and make em’ kids. Randy’s a grown-ass man with an opinion and he grew the f*ck up.”

Orton will team up with Matt Riddle to take on The Usos in a champions vs. champions bout at Sunday’s Survivor Series.

