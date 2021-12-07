WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who works with AEW these days, says he is done with in-ring competition.

Henry recently spoke with Large Dave of i95 WRKI in Brookfield, CT, and was asked when he will step back into the squared circle.

“HA HA HA HA HA HA! I mean, Man, you made me laugh, I’m not getting back in there! If somebody hits me, I’m callin’ the police!,” Henry responded.

The World’s Strongest Man actually retired following WrestleMania 33 in 2017, where he competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and worked behind-the-scenes with WWE until signing with AEW in the spring of 2021. He works as a coach and commentator for AEW. Henry’s last match came on April 27, 2018 when he worked the 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble match at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Henry was also asked if he enjoys his commentating role with AEW.

“Man, I am a Jack of all Trades, I’ve been blessed to be able to master a few of them, I’m new to the announcing, and the backstage announcing, but I’m doing pretty good, and I’m enjoying doing it,” he said. “But I’m most proud of being a part of our community team. To touch all of the members and fans of the communities that we go into, before we do our shows, that’s something special, we leave the place better than we found it.”

Henry was also asked who stands out to him in AEW. He named up & coming wrestler shawn Dean, and Community Outreach employee Amanda Huber, plus Brandi Rhodes and Cody Rhodes.

“You know, I really enjoy working with Shawn Dean, working with Amanda, Brodie’s wife, Cody and Brandie, it’s a community, it’s a team effort. There’s no one person doing more than the other,” he said.

