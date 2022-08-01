WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Mark Henry recently spoke with Sportskeeda about the current TNT champion Wardlow, where the World’s Strongest Man compares Mr. Mayhem to great big men like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, adding that he has a bright future ahead of him. Highlights from the World’s Strongest Man’s interview can be found below.

Think Wardlow is incredible but still has a way to go:

“I think Wardlow is an unbelievable competitor. And he’s going to be even better. The Wardlow we see right now, in a best of three, I think a Mark Henry might beat that guy.”

Believes he will be one of the more dominant stars in the upcoming years:

“But in the next two years, Wardlow is going to be the most dominant force in pro wrestling since Brock Lesnar, since Goldberg, since The Rock, since Steve Austin. And then that guy, the best of three is going to be 3-0.”