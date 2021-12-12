During the latest episode of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Mark Henry spoke about Brock Lesnar’s current babyface run in WWE, where the World’s Strongest Man sang the praises of the Beast, even calling it one of the best things to ever happen to his wrestling career. Highlights are below.

Has high praise for Lesnar’s current babyface run:

“Just him looking at the hard camera and smiling, it does something to my soul. I think that this is gonna be the best thing that could’ve ever happened to Brock because Brock has got a good personality, y’all. He’s very entertaining. His timing is very good and now we get to see that because he’s not stone-faced. He’s not angry Brock all the time. Now, you noticed when Paul Heyman started saying, ‘Reigning, defending,’ Brock’s face turned red. His expression changed.”

Thinks it’s awesome that fans get to see this side of Lesnar:

“Brock can turn it on and turn it off and that’s the specialness of who he is but I just wanted to point that out that this is a Brock that we’ve only seen one time and that was quite a while ago and now we get that Brock every week. It’s awesome.”

