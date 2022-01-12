WWE Hall of Famer and former world champion Mark Henry recently appeared on the The Hot 997.5 FM’s Danny Ocean to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included the World’s Strongest Man naming AEW talents he would have loved to face in his prime. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On how talented AEW’s young roster is:

“You go straight to the top and you see MJF, he’s 24 years old. Jungle Boy, Bryan Danielson is not a young guy, but he’s still 10 years from being out of his prime. The current champion, Adam Page, is a young guy, too. It’s like, where’s the weakness? You see Dante Martin and the Ricky Starks of the world. So many guys that are under 30 years old. I don’t feel like I was really in my prime as a wrestler till I was 30. These guys are five years from starting at that. Some of them are already [getting there]. They just, they’re just good man. I’m glad that they’re getting an opportunity and it’s not based on size. Because you know, you don’t have guys that are 6’5, 280 pounds. You have guys that are six feet tall and 200 pounds, and they are world-beaters. When you get so many guys like that and you give the fans what they want, the end product is to have like one of the number one show on cable.”

Names AEW guys he would have liked to face in his prime:

“The Philanthropist, the teacher, the mentor, that guy would love to get MJF in there. The guy that I ended up becoming and being the champion for, the monster, I can’t see a better person to take that right now, other than Adam Page, the current World Champion.”

Praises Adam Hangman Page:

“He’s just too sweet. Too good, too handsome… I can’t stand pretty people. Man, I see pretty people and I just want to ugly them up a little bit. Adam Page would be at the top of my list of people ugly up because he’s just got everything going for him. I know I sound like a hater, but it’s just the heel in me.”

