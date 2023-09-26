Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on various topics, including the recent WWE talent cuts.

Henry thinks Dolph Ziggler would be an excellent hire for any promotion. Ziggler has a 90-day non-compete clause as part of his deal.

“Dolph Ziggler, top of the list. One of the best wrestlers in this modern era, in the last 10 years for sure. His first 15 years, he was kind of cutting his teeth, getting acclimated, and then the next four [years], he started to get in the main event picture, kind of being the foil for other people. But the last 10 years, Dolph Ziggler’s been one of the elite of the elite guys.”

