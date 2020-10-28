During an interview with Heavy, Mark Henry spoke on regretting his decision to want to stop wrestling during his feud with John Cena. Henry stated that if he had to do it again, he would have pushed to win the title and have a lengthy feud instead of a one-off PPV match. Here’s what he had to say:

The other one is after my retirement speech and I turned on John Cena which is one of the more historical wrestling moments in history. I was so beat up that I wanted to go home, that I didn’t really wanna wrestle no more. Like I was in so much pain, because like I said, it was real to me and I told people, ‘Lay it in, because I’m gonna hit you’ and I want you saying, ‘I beat you up and took advantage of you.’ Like I’m giving my body to you, let’s go, and the match I had was in Philadelphia [Money In The Bank 2013] with John Cena and I lost that match when I should’ve won that match. I should have told them, ‘Nah, I’m not gonna go home.’ Like, let’s run a six-month program and we could’ve had many matches, but you know, I was ready to go.

