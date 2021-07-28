During an interview with TV Insider, Mark Henry spoke on not wanting to know ahead of time if C.M. Punk and/or Daniel Bryan joined AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it’s amazing if it happens. As a fan, I want to see it. But I don’t want to know. Don’t tell me. Let me find out like the fans, so I can react just like the fans. I’m not the gossipy type. I won’t walk around the locker room trying to get gossip. I don’t want that, but I do think either gentleman or both gentlemen would be groundbreakers. They would be able to do something in AEW like when Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart went to WCW from WWE. It would be a positive step. It’s not like we have to have that in AEW, but they would be welcomed additions.

