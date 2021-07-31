During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Mark Henry spoke on how he hung up on the phone on Vince McMahon when Vince called him for the first time. Here’s what he had to say:

I started getting calls from people that were fans, one of which was a guy named Milo Snyborn, who was a lifting guy, but he also wrestled a little bit. He got me in contact with Vince [McMahon], and Vince called me one day. I thought it was one of my friends I watched wrestling with joking, so I hung up on him. He was like, ‘That’s not the first time that happened.’ I came into the business and he invited me to Connecticut, and I never left.

