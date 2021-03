During his interview with KLTV, Mark Henry discussed new projects that he is working on. Here’s what he had to say:

I do Radio. I got a TV show that’s being launched on A&E next month on the 18th. A barbecue show I grew up cooking, mom was a famous Cook in East Texas I’m going to follow in her footsteps I’m going to follow her footsteps and have a TV show now so it’s a lot outdoors that I’ve been open for me.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: KLTV.