During his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Mark Henry named some of his favorite matches of his career. Here’s what he had to say:

WrestleMania 22 with Undertaker is way up there. I mean, anytime you get in the main event at WrestleMania, you made it. And winning the World Championship from Randy [Orton] in Hell in a Cell. I still thank Randy all the time because Randy was on fire at that moment, and I came in and it was shocking to the world that it happened, especially the way that it happened. You appreciate it. I’m really appreciative of the people like Daniel Bryan, and Big Show, and Ric Flair. I still told a friend of mine about this Ric Flair match in the gym the other day. Ric chopped me 10 times, and then I head-butted him five times. He fell over, rolled out. I picked him up, threw him into the post. He wiggled behind, pushed me into the post. We got back in and went into the championship sequence. I always call it Ric Flair’s championship sequence where he starts taking all this stuff, and I was like, man, I experienced that. I had a match of Ric Flair, and he chopped me like a mark, like a fan. And I’m gonna take that to the grave with me being in the ring with people like him and what I learned.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Talk Is Jericho. H/T 411Mania.