Mark Henry On How An Incident With The Kliq Led To Him Training With The Harts

During his appearance on Broken Skull Sessions, Mark Henry recalled an incident he had with The Kliq that led to the WWE sending him to Calgary to train with the Harts. Here’s what he had to say:

I broke my ankle. I was frustrated and somebody hid my crutches. And when my crutches got hid, around that time, Shawn Michaels, The Kliq, those guys came up and were like, ‘man, what happened to your crutches?’ And I just went off on them. And it didn’t go over very nice, so Vince sent me to Canada to kind of let the heat blow away. And for me to not be around TVs, so I’m pissing those guys off.