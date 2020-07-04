Mark Henry On How An Incident With The Kliq Led To Him Training With The Harts

During his appearance on Broken Skull Sessions, Mark Henry recalled an incident he had with The Kliq that led to the WWE sending him to Calgary to train with the Harts. Here’s what he had to say:
I broke my ankle. I was frustrated and somebody hid my crutches. And when my crutches got hid, around that time, Shawn Michaels, The Kliq, those guys came up and were like, ‘man, what happened to your crutches?’ And I just went off on them. And it didn’t go over very nice, so Vince sent me to Canada to kind of let the heat blow away. And for me to not be around TVs, so I’m pissing those guys off.
Credit: Broken Skull Sessions. H/T WrestlingInc.
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Sting Teases Possible Return to the Ring for WWE?
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- WWE Reportedly Purchases EVOLVE, New Wrestlers Being Signed, WWE Picks Up Video Libraries, Gabe Sapolsky’s Indie Career Ends, More
- Heath Slater Teases Impact Wrestling Debut
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?