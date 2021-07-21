During his interview with The Dallas Morning News, Mark Henry spoke on how much he enjoys being a coach for younger wrestlers. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s awesome. I never thought I was a teacher. I never thought I had those chops. My wife was a teacher by trade, and I didn’t think I had enough patience to be a teacher. I can’t teach math. I can’t teach English. I won’t be able to teach science. But wrestling is so much a part of the oxygen that I breathe that it’s very easy for me to do. If you are a pro wrestler, and you have a conversation with me, you’re going to come away from that conversation knowing more about yourself because I diagnose whatever your illness is, and then I give you the cure.

Credit: Dallas Morning News.