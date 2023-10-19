Mark Henry made an appearance on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed why there has not been more of a focus on MJF as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion instead of being the ROH Tag Team Champions with Adam Cole. He didn’t answer the question, but gave him praise.

“I think that he’s polarizing enough that in every show, you already market the fact that MJF is going to be there. And for him not to be greedy. When he could be, he could say no. I don’t want an Edge. I don’t want Adam Copeland. I don’t want Bryan Danielson. I don’t want Samoa Joe. I don’t want CM Punk. I don’t want the spotlight for myself. This means that he is just like I said just a minute ago, a guy that wants the greater good, that wants to be successful, not by the means of his just me, but successful by the means of the organization and the program that you’re trying to build. He is brilliant beyond his years, like you, you walk into the locker room and he helps with production. He helps with, you know, helping, right? For people that can’t do it for themselves. He goes and supports, and you see him going through like what camera angles to take. He is a 20-year-old man you don’t find very often. And to have that understanding of it. I’m like, where the hell did you get this from? Where did you get that from? And it’s just him. He pays attention and he understands that it’s not just about him if he wants to take it, but. It ain’t nobody that can stop him. Yeah. There’s nobody there that can stop him.”