During a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry praised the Rock’s work ethic and noted that it was what set him apart from his peers. Here’s what he had to say:

John Cena and The Rock is commonality because both of them are well-studied. I’ve never met anyone in my life that studies more and prepares more than Dwayne [Johnson]. He was over prepared for every single situation that he would go in to, and John Cena is one of the brightest people that I’ve ever met. From the time that he used to ride with me and we used to rap on the drives in Louisville when he was The Prototype, his first 6-7 weeks in the WWE, I knew that he was going to make it because of how smart he was.

He was always thinking ‘Why? Why do you do that?’ and it’s because of this. Or, ‘When do you know to do that?’, and the ‘how’ is very important. You have to know how to do things, but the most important thing in wrestling is why and when. You see these matches that people– people respect the entertainment of pro wrestling now, but the most important thing is letting the veteran leadership show you how to do it, why you do it. But most importantly, when is the right time.

And the fans are going to be ones that decide. I’m beating somebody, I’m listening, I know when to turn it up and I know when to back off and say, ‘Hey, you need to stand up for yourself. Fire up! C’mon!’ Like, that kind of thing is like having a conductor leading an orchestra, and the crowd thinks that they’re the conductor, but they’re the audience. I’m the conductor, and that’s the art of pro wrestling that people never explain. You’re the only person that’s ever had that explanation – I guarantee you – about pro wrestling’s inner workings.