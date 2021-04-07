During his interview with World Of BT Sport, Mark henry noted that he expects Walter to become a future world champion, and would love to get in the ring with him. Here’s what he had to say:

I feel like WALTER is the cream of the crop. I think WALTER should be a world champion within the next two or three years. It’s all up to him. If he stays healthy and he wants to get better, you will see WALTER as a world champion.

I want to have one more match before I completely say I’m never gonna wrestle again, and WALTER is one of those guys. He may need to be in the Hall of Pain.