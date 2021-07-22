During his interview with The Dallas Morning News, Mark Henry named Ethan Page and Ricky Starks as two wrestlers in AEW that he thinks are ‘special’. Here’s what he had to say:

Man, Ethan Page. All ego. The dude is something else. Ricky Starks. I mean, Ricky, he’s been injured, he comes back one week and just murders the screen, just kills it. The Brian Cages of the world, the Darby Allins, the Britt Bakers – I didn’t even mention the [Young] Bucks or Kenny [Omega], the people that are fixtures on the show. You asked me about who struck me. And Ethan Page and Ricky Starks, they special.

Credit: Dallas Morning News.