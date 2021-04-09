During his appearance on The Run In, Mark Henry revealed that he had to lie about Daniel Bryan’s size in order to get him hired by the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

I had to lie to everybody’s face to get Daniel Bryan looked at. They wanted guys who were big and huge. And I said ‘this guy is like 6’1, 200 lbs. He can get it done. Then he got there and they were like ‘that guy’s not 6’1!’ And I said that he must’ve had lifts in his shoes.

I knew he was really good. Sometimes when you’re really good it don’t matter what your size is. And he was one of those guys that I just knew. I was like ‘man this guy is a really really excellent wrestler, excellent psychologist.’ He was already wrestling. They didn’t have to show him how to do anything, they didn’t have to wait a long time. And he was able to get it done.