On the latest edition of his Busted Open Radio show WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW scout Mark Henry spoke about WWE releasing 13 talents over the last 24 hours, adding that he is perplexed that it happened while SmackDown was on the air. Highlights, including full audio to Henry’s comments, are below.

🎙️ "NXT has just been released by the WWE." @TheMarkHenry and @RyanMcKinnell discuss the impact of the latest WWE releases. ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/E9i1wSTYOJ — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) August 7, 2021

Says that talent should be concerned about job security:

The point about it is there have been so many releases that people are starting to look at, ‘Damn, man, the writings on the wall. I can be out of here at any time. Maybe I need to focus on job security. Maybe I need to go ahead and take a preemptive strike and not re-sign and go somewhere else.’ Japan, IMPACT, AEW, ROH, MLW. There are places to go work, and do you want to be a part of something that’s already well established or do you want to go somewhere and help make a company better? It depends on the talent, but it looks like, from an NXT standpoint, that nobody’s safe.

Is perplexed that the releases happened during SmackDown:

That’s what it looks like to me after last night — Getting that news, and man, I’m just sitting here like still perplexed about the fact [that] it happened during the show. Like, hey guys, ‘I’m going to throw this grenade in the room and see what happens.’ What did they think was going to be the reaction from the fans?

