Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on various topics, including the career of Edge.

As previously reported, Edge’s contract with WWE expires next month, and he worked the last match on his current deal Friday night with a win over Sheamus.

Henry praised Edge for always keeping fans interested in what he was doing in wrestling.

“Him and Christian, their rise to the top. I remember the first night they said, ‘Okay everybody, get your cameras out.’ Then they took a picture. We’re gonna pose for a picture for everybody. I thought to myself, ‘Damn, why didn’t I do that?’ They just did innovative things. They added so much to pro wrestling. Edge ended up being the catalyst for that until he retired. Then Christian got his shine. Man, the light was always very heavy on Edge and he delivered. There has never been a point where he was involved in something and people didn’t care.”

