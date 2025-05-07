During a recent interview with Robbie and Carly, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley lavished praise on WWE producers Petey Williams and Jason Jordan. Ripley referred to Jordan as her “number one helper.” She said,

“Jason Jordan and Perry Williams. But, Jason Jordan, he’s always with me every step of the way. Perry definitely was a part of it massively but yeah, JJ, he’s been with me on a lot of different matches and I can always count on him. Every time that I’m going to lose my mind or have a panic attack, he’s always there. So, he’s my number one helper. Petey and JJ.”

During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, The Street Profits’ Montez Ford had a strong message for rapper Travis Scott, who has been involved in recent WWE high-profile matches and segments.

On Travis Scott: “Hey, look. Travis showed up on the turf and made sure people knew exactly who he is and he did it against the Quarterback of our division. You know what, I applaud him man. Seriously, he’s changed the culture from the sneaker culture to the rap culture and now he’s changing the culture when it comes to wrestling, blending all the crowds and audiences. Hey, salute Travis. Seriously, we see you.”

On why Scott shouldn’t come near The Street Profits: “But just know, if you come this way, it may not go your day. Don’t come this way unless you’re going to support or be that. If you try to go the other way, we will truly show you exactly what a FEIN is.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry reacted to WWE’s decision to release Braun Strowman as part of last week’s talent cuts.

On WWE’s release of Braun Strowman: “To me, it was only one and that was Braun Strowman because Braun had been doing so well. Especially with all the stuff that he did leading up into WrestleMania with Jacob Fatu and even before Jacob Fatu, the work that he did with big boy Bronson Reed, like he shined.”

On why Strowman was cut: “Everybody that he tagged with, everything that he did but you know what man, it’s not always about your talent or your performance. Sometimes your mouth, or sometimes you get in your own way, which I called and asked somebody and I’m like ‘Man why him? He was doing good.’ And he was like, ‘Man sometimes you know, people can be abrasive.’”

During a recent appearance on the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE LFG coach Mickie James discussed The Undertaker’s decision to advance Tyra Mae Steele in the competition instead of Bayley Humphrey.

On The Undertaker advancing Tyra Mae Steele over Bayley Humphrey: “I was actually shocked by ‘Taker’s decision, only because — is Tyra more ready than Bayley? Yes because Tyra is an Olympic Gold medalist, I wouldn’t want her to debut on television until she’s ready to walk out and be a champion.”

On Bayley Humphrey: “She’s amazing, right? And she’s probably the most ready of all the women in the camp. I just thought, ‘Oh, man. She needs another six months.’”