Long before strength spots became a routine part of wrestling spectacle, Mark Henry delivered one that even surprised the people producing the show.

During a recent appearance on Six Feet Under, Henry revisited a moment from a 2006 episode of WWE SmackDown that turned into an unplanned display of raw power. What was supposed to be a controlled cage spot during a match involving Batista and Rey Mysterio instead became a test of whether “The World’s Strongest Man” could literally overpower the structure itself.

Henry explained that a key safety preparation had been missed backstage. The cage lock was meant to be weakened ahead of time, but that step was accidentally skipped. Once Henry got to ringside and began pulling on the chain, it became clear nothing was giving. What followed was several minutes of Henry straining against a legitimate steel chain and lock while the show continued through commercial breaks.

As the struggle dragged on, doubt crept in. Henry admitted he feared he was about to fall short in front of a live television audience. But on one final pull, despite intense pain that lingered for weeks, the lock snapped. The force didn’t stop there; parts of the cage door’s supports also broke loose, turning the moment into something far bigger than originally planned.

Unaware that this wasn’t scripted to happen, the crowd roared him on, believing they were witnessing a designed feat of dominance rather than an improvised one. Henry joked that by the time the cage finally gave way, he was completely spent, amazed he still had enough energy left to continue wrestling afterward.

Looking back, the moment stands as one of the most authentic examples of strength ever captured on WWE television; not because it was planned, but because it wasn’t.