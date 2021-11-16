Mark Henry talked about telling Vince McMahon he was going to join AEW during a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer claims McMahon said that the company would be looking for him in three years.

“I was like, ‘Vince, I’m tired of waiting, I’m gonna take this job. I want to get experience, and I want to prove to you and everybody else that I can do this.’ And he said, ‘You know what, Mark, I believe you will, and I’m sure we’ll come looking for you in three years.'”

