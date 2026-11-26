Mark Henry is in need of back surgery.

And he traces the injury back to his program with Brock Lesnar in WWE.

During a recent appearance on the Game Day Grace Podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he has been dealing with lingering back issues stemming from taking multiple F5s from “The Beast Incarnate” during their time working together.

“The injury started when I was in the saga with Brock Lesnar,” Henry said. “Brock Lesnar F5’d me on the concrete, and whatever it did, it did something to my hip first. And then the next one I took, I was so worried about my hip that I didn’t think about protecting, I couldn’t even really protect myself because I was in pain. And then I took another one on the floor.”

Henry continued, “And because it hurt my hip so bad, I turned all the way around to my back. The padding is only those little gym mat pads. I remember hitting the ground and going, ‘Ah, man’ that I should have just took it on my, the front.”

“The World’s Strongest Man” went on to recall waking up in the middle of the night unable to walk, before revealing that he has been putting off surgery for approximately a decade.

“I remember getting home the next day and I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn’t walk and I was on my knees on the floor sweating like I had ran a marathon and I was in pain and I went and got checked out and everything,” Henry stated. “I have a compressed disc and I think it was over time and that just what really activated the pain. I had swelling in the joint.”

He added, “I have what they call stenosis, where the joint squeezes down on the nerves and it creates sciatica and other things and numbness and lightening down the legs and stuff like that. So I got to go get it fixed. I put it off for 10 years now.”