AEW coach/scout and commentator/analyst Mark Henry recently spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of Combat Sports & CBS Sports and revealed who is on his Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling Power.

Henry named ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, John Cena, Paul Wight, Brock Lesnar, Ted Arcidi, and Jacques Rougeau.

“Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) would be on the top of my list. That dude is ridiculously strong. John Cena, Big Show (Paul Wight), Brock Lesnar, Ted Arcidi, Jacques Rougeau. He was strong. He was really strong,” Henry said.

Henry, a WWE Hall of Famer known as The World’s Strongest Man, signed with AEW in May 2021. The two-time Olympian spent 25 years with WWE.

