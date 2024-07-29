Mark Henry has acquired another major role in the pro-wrestling industry.

The World’s Strongest Man recently spoke with TMZ Sports, where he revealed that he is now the booker for All Caribbean Wrestling, a new promotion that was founded back in 2022. Henry adds that All Caribbean will be running a joint event with Major League Wrestling soon.

I started booking and directing for All Caribbean Wrestling. We’re not an independent company, we put on classic shows, we put on elite level shows internationally. It’s a lot of fun. We’re gonna do a versus with MLW coming up. The WWE said they were open for business, if they want to do business with me, I’d love to do something with them too. Any company out there that feels like they want to do a versus show with us, give us a call.

Henry departed AEW earlier this year after his contract expired. He’s been working and appearing for MLW ever since. The WWE Hall of Famer also continues to co-host the popular Busted Open Radio podcast. You can check out Henry’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)