Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on various topics, including Sami Zayn.

The WWE Hall of Famer gave high praise to Zayn for his skills as a promo star in WWE.

“Sami Zayn is one of the best guys that we have in the industry today on the microphone,” Henry said. “Sami was the best guy on the mic through COVID. He had a whole year and a half to cut promos on the crowd, and it was a role reversal. He was the bad guy; he was the problem at that time. And now, he’s the answer — he is the solution.”

Zayn will wrestle JD McDonaugh this Saturday at Crown Jewel.

(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the quotes)