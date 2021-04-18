WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was the latest guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss his Texas based promotion, SWE, and how he foresees them working with WWE somewhere down the line after becoming more established. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Sees SWE and WWE working together in the future but how SWE has to get more established first:

“You know, I could see that happening down the road, if the WWE agrees to that. There’s all sort of value in that [for SWE]. But I don’t know if SWE is ready right now. They need to build themselves up first, and that’s what I’m here for. I’m helping them build themselves up to be a more viable and valuable commodity, so that the WWE can go, ‘oh, I like what they’re doing over there.’ Until that time comes, I think it’s best to stand alone – until they can garner that kind of attention.”

Says the product will not be about producing high-spots:

“We’re on FITE now as well, producing content that people will pay to see. Because a lot of independent wrestling is high spots and flipping and flying. But, I love watching movies. The hardest thing about the pandemic is not being able to go to the movies and eat popcorn with my kids. When I go to a movie, and there’s holes in the story, and you look at something and go, ‘oh, that’ll never happen. That’s stupid.’ SWE won’t be doing that. Prior to the pandemic, I went to more than a dozen shows, looking for talents, and there was nothing that turned me off more than to see somebody do something and just go, ‘Oh, gosh [sighs].’ SWE will not be doing that. When you buy an SWE show, expect everything to line up, everything to be understood, nothing left to interpretation. And that’s what makes wrestling good, and that’s what will make SWE one of the top wrestling promotions in the next five years.”